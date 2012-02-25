Al Shabaab says extends reach into Somalia's Puntland

* Al Shabaab says joins forces with Puntland Islamists
* Says wants to nullify oil exploration licenses
* Puntland is one of Somalia's more stable regions
By Abdi Sheikh and Feisal Omar
MOGADISHU, Feb 25 An Islamist militia
group in Somalia's semi-autonomous Puntland region has merged
with the al Shabaab rebel group, said the insurgents on
Saturday, a union which threatens to destabilise the relatively
secure area targeted by oil explorers.
Al Shabaab said it wanted to scrap the licenses of Western
oil and gas firms drilling in Puntland. The al Qaeda-backed
insurgents used social media site twitter to declare all oil and
gas exploration and drilling licenses nullified.
While they do not hold the administrative control in the
region needed to enforce their demand, the militants could try
to target installations operated by Western oil companies.
The Puntland administration was not immediately available
for comment.
The union comes as the insurgents are being weakened,
relinquishing ground to African Union troops around the Somali
capital, Mogadishu, and losing territory to Kenyan and Ethiopian
forces in parts of southern and central Somalia.
Puntland security officials have previously said the
Islamist militia camped out in the Golis hills outside the port
city of Bosasso is led by Yasin Khalid Osman.
"I ... the leader of Golis ranges Islamists have signed an
agreement with al Shabaab leader Sheikh Muktar Abu Zubeir. We
are now al Shabaab," a voice identifying itself as Osman said in
an audio recording on al Shabaab's website.
"I urge residents to take part in the jihad against the
Christian invaders and the Somali infidels that work with them,"
he said, referring to the foreign troops inside Somalia.
Osman rarely makes statements and it was not immediately
possible to verify his voice.
SHOWCASE
Last month, Canadian oil and gas exploration company Africa
Oil Corp. began drilling an exploratory well in
Puntland, the first to be sunk in the country since civil war
erupted two decades ago.
Africa Oil and its partners in the two Puntland licences,
Australia's Red Emperor and Range Resources,
are targetting prospective resources of over 300 million barrels
of recoverable oil.
In a country that has lacked effective central government
for two decades, Puntland's relative stability is showcased by
foreign powers advocating a loose federal political system in
Somalia.
Some donors have focused development funding on the
semi-autonomous region as a reward.
However, Puntland's authorities have blamed the militants
for the mounting insecurity in the region. While al Shabaab
control parts of southern and central Somalia, they still have a
much lighter presence further north.
"The jihad will be redoubled in those areas," Sheikh Ali
Mohamud Rage, al Shabaab's spokesman, told Reuters.