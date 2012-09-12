Two blasts hit Somali capital - witness

BRIEF-U.S. DOJ, EPA announce $15 mln settlement to clean up contamination at Sauget Area 1 sites
* Department of Justice and EPA announce $15 million settlement to clean up contamination at Sauget Area 1 sites
MOGADISHU, Sept 12 Two explosions rocked the Somali capital Mogadishu on Wednesday outside a hotel where the newly elected president and Kenya's foreign minister were holding a news conference, a Reuters witness said.
Two bodies could be seen outside the hotel, one of whom appeared to be a suicide bomber. President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and the Kenyan minister were unharmed.
* Dow down 0.25 pct, S&P down 0.11 pct, Nasdaq up 0.15 pct (Updates to afternoon)
* Court acknowledges that certification does not indicate that contractual pricing at issue is inappropriate