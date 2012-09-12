版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 12日 星期三 19:27 BJT

Two blasts hit Somali capital - witness

MOGADISHU, Sept 12 Two explosions rocked the Somali capital Mogadishu on Wednesday outside a hotel where the newly elected president and Kenya's foreign minister were holding a news conference, a Reuters witness said.

Two bodies could be seen outside the hotel, one of whom appeared to be a suicide bomber. President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and the Kenyan minister were unharmed.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐