UPDATE 2-Somali troops roll into once rebel bastion of Kismayu

* Residents see troops positioned on city rooftops
* Rebels quit last bastion under military pressure
* Security forces in neighbouring Kenya on high alert
* Al Shabaab merged with al Qaeda in February
By Abdi Sheikh
MOGADISHU, Oct 1 Hundreds of Somali government
troops and allied militia fighters deployed throughout the
former al Shabaab rebel stronghold of Kismayu on Monday, sending
panicked locals scrambling for cover.
Residents said some soldiers took up positions on rooftops
and that there was no immediate retaliation from the al
Qaeda-linked militants who fled the port city on Friday after
Kenyan and Somali troops launched an assault by sea, air and
land.
"We have now seen troops walking in the town. We are running
into houses and shops have closed. We are afraid of explosions,"
said resident Ismail Nur.
Mohamud Farah, a spokesman for Somali's army in the southern
Juba regions, said 450 government soldiers and fighters from an
allied militia were in the city centre to patrol the sandy
streets and twisting alleyways.
Another resident, Halima Farah, said Kismayu had turned into
a ghost-town. Troops had occupied the police headquarters
building and district administration office, she said.
"I can also see through the cracks of windows that some of
them are on the rooftops near those positions," Farah told
Reuters by telephone.
Johnnie Carson, U.S. assistant secretary of state for
African affairs, said the recapture of Kismayu marked "a major
step forward" and applauded the military gains made by the
African Union's peacekeeping force in Somalia.
"We believe this will help to bring about a return to
stability in Somalia and will reduce over time the terrorist
threat to Somalis and to neighbouring states," Carson told
reporters on a conference call.
The rebel group, which counts foreign al Qaeda-trained
fighters among its ranks, is seen as one of the biggest threats
to stability in the Horn of Africa. It formally merged with al
Qaeda in February.
Al Shabaab has said that although it had retreated from
Somalia's second biggest city, its fighters were poised to
engage the allied troops once they entered the city centre,
threatening to turn the streets into a "battlefield".
"FALLING INTO OUR TRAP"
"Their going in means falling into our trap. Just wait and
see what will happen to them," Sheikh Abdiasis Abu Musab, the
spokesman for al Shabaab's military operation told Reuters.
Kenya's military used the social media site Twitter to
declare its forces had established no-fire zones around markets,
schools, mosques and hospitals.
A Kenyan military spokesman was not immediately available
for comment.
Residents said it was unclear if Kenyans were in the city
centre or still camped out on the outskirts and were divided
over whether the arrival of government forces in the city was
positive.
Winning control of Kismayu, however, is the easy part, while
establishing a political administration respected by all clans
will be much tougher, political analysts say.
A prolonged power vacuum in Kismayu might give way to
renewed violence as rival groups jockey for control of the
lucrative port in a city where the rebels' strict application of
Islamic law alienated a huge portion of the population.
"(We hope) the government in Mogadishu ... will go in very
quickly and establish political stability and a political system
that takes into account the various clan and sub-clan
interests," Washington's Carson said.
Faiza Mohamed, a greengrocer, feared a new wave of violence.
"We're not against the government, but Kismayu will become
like Mogadishu," she said, referring to al Shabaab's campaign of
suicide bombings and targeted killings that has swept the
capital since the group withdrew from there 14 months ago.
Al Shabaab, which controlled swathes of south-central
Somalia for much of its five-year rebellion, has increasingly
turned to guerrilla tactics as it loses ground under military
pressure.
It was swift to harass the weak government of newly-elected
President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud with suicide bombings and
assassinations.
KENYA ON HIGH ALERT
Security forces in Kenya, the region's biggest economy, were
on high alert on Monday.
Police said extra roadblocks had been set up on roads
leading to neighbouring Somalia, while a military source said
extra surveillance flights were being operated along the remote,
porous frontier.
"Somalia has been an al Qaeda hideout. You've seen the
impact of al Qaeda across the world and we have just destroyed
their backyard," Kenya's deputy police spokesman Charles Owino
told Reuters.
Since it sent troops into Somalia a year ago, Kenya has been
dogged by a succession of gun and grenade attacks, blamed by the
government in Nairobi on al Shabaab and its sympathisers.
Such low-level attacks have so far not hurt Kenya's
financial markets.
However, a major strike of the kind threatened by al Shabaab
on Kenyan government buildings or sites popular with Western
expatriates and holidaymakers would risk dealing a body-blow to
the tourism sector and damaging Kenya's reputation as a sound
investment destination in a volatile region.
The militants proved their ability to launch a major strike
beyond Somalia's frontiers when suicide bombers killed 79 people
in the Ugandan capital, Kampala, in 2010.