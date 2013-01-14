Somali militants post photos of dead French commando

World Bank targets Singapore retail investors
* Sustainability bonds likely to prove tough sell for yield-hungry Singapore investors
DUBAI Jan 14 Somali militants linked to al Qaeda said on Monday a French commando captured during a failed rescue operation at the weekend had died, and posted photos of his body on the Internet, according to the SITE monitoring service.
SITE quoted a statement in English posted by al Shabaab on its Twitter account saying the commando had "succumbed to his injuries" sustained during an attempt to free Denis Allex, a French agent held hostage since 2009.
* Sustainability bonds likely to prove tough sell for yield-hungry Singapore investors
MELBOURNE, April 10 London copper eased on Monday as rising geopolitical tensions blunted appetite for risk and lifted the dollar, eroding the purchasing power of commodity buyers.
SINGAPORE/CHIBA, April 7 Asian spot LNG prices edged higher this week, albeit from low levels, as tight production supported a market undergoing fundamental changes amid a surge in new sellers and buyers.