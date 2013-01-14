Somali militants post photos of dead French commando

DUBAI Jan 14 Somali militants linked to al Qaeda said on Monday a French commando captured during a failed rescue operation at the weekend had died, and posted photos of his body on the Internet, according to the SITE monitoring service.

SITE quoted a statement in English posted by al Shabaab on its Twitter account saying the commando had "succumbed to his injuries" sustained during an attempt to free Denis Allex, a French agent held hostage since 2009.