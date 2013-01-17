版本:
中国
2013年 1月 17日 星期四 16:19 BJT

Somali militants say have executed French hostage

MOGADISHU Jan 17 Somali militants linked to al al Qaeda said on Thursday they had executed a French agent who French armed forces had tried to rescue at the weekend.

The al Shabaab rebel group said on its Twitter account that Denis Allex, held hostage since 2009, had been killed at 16:30 GMT on Wednesday.

France has consistently said it believed Allex was killed in Saturday's failed rescue mission.

