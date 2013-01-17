Somali militants say have executed French hostage

BRIEF-BAE Systems awarded $112 million U.S. Army contract to sustain M88 recovery vehicles
* BAE Systems awarded $112 million U.S. Army contract to sustain M88 Recovery Vehicles Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MOGADISHU Jan 17 Somali militants linked to al al Qaeda said on Thursday they had executed a French agent who French armed forces had tried to rescue at the weekend.
The al Shabaab rebel group said on its Twitter account that Denis Allex, held hostage since 2009, had been killed at 16:30 GMT on Wednesday.
France has consistently said it believed Allex was killed in Saturday's failed rescue mission.
* BAE Systems awarded $112 million U.S. Army contract to sustain M88 Recovery Vehicles Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, April 3 Canada's main stock index was broadly lower late morning on Monday, reversing earlier gains as a retreat led by financial stocks offset advances by mining stocks.
WASHINGTON, April 3 Sanofi SA's Sanofi-Pasteur unit has agreed to pay $19.8 million to resolve claims that it overcharged the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs for medications between 2002 and 2011, U.S. Justice officials said on Monday.