UPDATE 3-Somali Islamists say French hostage sentenced to death

* France says believes agent already dead
* Militants say tried to negotiate his release for 3 years
* Militants want to impose Islamic law across Somalia
By Feisal Omar
MOGADISHU, Jan 16 Somali militants linked to al
Qaeda said on Wednesday they had sentenced a French agent to
death after a failed attempt by French armed forces to rescue
him at the weekend.
It was unclear whether the rebels were saying they had
already killed Denis Allex, held hostage in Somalia since 2009.
France said it had heard nothing since the military raid to
alter its belief that he was killed during the rescue operation.
Al Shabaab said in a statement their decision to kill Allex
was unanimous and followed three years of what it called
"exhaustive attempts at negotiations" over his release.
The militants put up fierce resistance when French commandos
flew into southern Somalia by helicopter under cover of darkness
early on Saturday to try to free Allex.
Two of the commandos died in the raid.
"With the rescue attempt ... France has voluntarily signed
Allex's death warrant," al Shabaab said in an emailed statement
that was also posted on the group's official Twitter handle.
"It is the government of France ... which must bear full
responsibility for the death of Allex," it said.
On Wednesday, Edouard Guillard, chief of staff for the
French armed forces, told Europe 1 Radio there had been nothing
since the raid to suggest Allex was alive and the rebels were
engaged in "media manipulation."
"We think he is likely dead," Guillard said.
French President Francois Hollande, in a speech to the press
later on Wednesday, said he took responsibility for the failed
rescue operation of Allex, calling it "heavy with consequences."
"It involved the death, the assassination, of the hostage
and two soldiers were taken," Hollande said. "I fully stand by
this operation. Because it's also a message we're sending.
France cannot accept that its nationals be taken."
"ABOMINABLE CONDITIONS"
Allex was one of two officers from the DGSE intelligence
agency kidnapped by al Shabaab in Mogadishu in July 2009. His
colleague, Marc Aubriere, escaped a month later but Allex had
been held ever since in what Hollande on Wednesday called
"abominable conditions".
In October, the militants uploaded a video of Allex pleading
with Hollande to negotiate his release and save his life.
Hollande said at the time the government was seeking to start
talks with any party to facilitate his release.
After Allex's abduction, al Shabaab issued a series of
demands including an end to French support for the Somali
government and a withdrawal of the 17,600-strong African
peacekeeping force propping up the U.N.-backed administration.
"Efforts were repeatedly hampered as the DGSE proved to be
unreasonably apathetic and wilfully uncooperative," the rebels
said.
Al Shabaab wants to impose their strict version of sharia,
or Islamic law, across the Horn of Africa state, though it has
lost significant territory in southern and central Somalia in
the face of an offensive by African troops.
The rebel group, which formally merged with al Qaeda in
February last year, is known to mete out beheadings and
amputations and has banned music and football in areas under its
control.