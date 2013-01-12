版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 1月 12日 星期六 19:11 BJT

French govt says Somalia hostage "believed" killed in raid

PARIS Jan 12 A French secret agent held hostage in Somalia since 2009 is "believed" to have been killed, along with a French soldier, during a rescue attempt by French armed forces, Defence Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Saturday.

"Commandos broke into where Allex was being detained last night and immediately faced strong resistance. Everything leads us to believe that Denis Allex was unfortunately killed by his captors," Le Drian told a news conference.

He said one French soldier died in the operation and a second had been taken captive.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐