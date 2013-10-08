U.S. target in Somalia plotted serial Kenya attacks -spy report

* U.S. special forces failed to capture Ikrima on Saturday
* Ikrima seen as an "external operations" planner
* He was a protege of leading al Qaeda operatives
* Kenyan intelligence says masterminded several plots
By Richard Lough
NAIROBI, Oct 8 Ikrima, the militant targeted by
U.S. special forces in a failed weekend raid, is a Somali-based
thinker, planner and operator who has relentlessly plotted
attacks on neighbouring Kenya, intelligence services and
analysts believe.
Kenyan and Western security agencies have identified Ikrima
- the nom de guerre of Abdikadar Mohamed Abdikadar - as the link
man for commanders of the al Shabaab Islamist group in Somalia
with al Qaeda and Kenya's home-bred militants.
They have not established that Ikrima, a Kenyan of Somali
origin who spent several years in Norway, was involved in last
month's attack on a Nairobi shopping mall that killed 67 people,
for which al Shabaab has claimed responsibility.
However, he plotted to attack Kenya's parliament,
assassinate top Kenyan politicians and hit U.N. offices in
Nairobi, according to a Kenyan intelligence report leaked to
media and also obtained by Reuters.
These plans failed, but so too did the U.S. Navy SEALS
mission into Barawe, a militant stronghold on Somalia's southern
coast. The special forces team pulled out after a gun battle
without capturing Ikrima, named after a figure in Islamic
history who first fought against Prophet Mohammad but then
converted to become one of his most valiant commanders.
"He is a planner who is relentless in coming up with
operations in Kenya," said Matt Bryden, a former coordinator of
the United Nations Somalia and Eritrea Monitoring Group. "He is
one of the thinkers, planners, operational practitioners."
FOREIGN FIGHTER
One defector from al Shabaab, who now works with Somali
intelligence, described Ikrima as a well-connected man in his
30s able to mastermind operations across the border into Kenya.
In 2004, he travelled to Norway where he applied for asylum
but left in 2008 before there was a decision on his application,
Norway's TV2 reported. When in Norway, he lived in the Oslo area
but visited Somalia, it said.
Norway's foreign ministry and the Norwegian Directorate of
Immigration declined to comment.
Experts say he was mentored by al Qaeda operatives Fazul
Mohammed and Saleh Nabhan, both now dead, who played roles in
the 1998 U.S. Embassy bombing in Nairobi and a 2002 attack on an
Israeli hotel and passenger jet in the coastal city of Mombasa.
Mohammed was seen as the lynchpin of al Qaeda in east Africa
before Somali government forces killed him in 2011, while Nabhan
died in Barawe in 2009 when U.S. special forces staged a
helicopter-borne strike.
One U.S. official said Ikrima was known to Washington as a
major al Shabaab plotter. Another called him an "external
operations" planner but said the United States had no specific
intelligence linking him to the Sept. 21 attack on the Westgate
shopping mall.
Intelligence agencies have not revealed when Ikrima crossed
from Kenya into Somalia. He appeared on U.N. investigators'
radar around 2009 when he was believed to be part of a small
circle of foreign fighters who won influence within al Shabaab.
Since then, he is believed to have continued to nurture
links with al Hijra, a Kenyan group aligned to al Shabaab.
MASTERMIND
"He is known to have travelled back and forth between
Somalia and Kenya. Some of the people he associated with were
known to be operational leaders of al Hijra," said Bryden, who
is now director of Sahan Research, a Horn of Africa-focused
think tank in Nairobi.
Ikrima's relationship with al Shabaab leader Ahmed Godane,
is unclear, although Godane is known to hide sometimes in Barawe
where the U.S. forces landed on Saturday. An al Shabaab
spokesman said no senior figure was present when they arrived.
Since taking control in 2008, Godane has purged al Shabaab
of dissenters to his leadership and, experts say, has tried to
rebrand the group as a global player in the al Qaeda franchise
with the Westgate attack.
"It sits alongside al Shabaab's strategy of leveraging the
old al Qaeda in east Africa network in order to stage their
attacks abroad," said Natznet Tesfay at risk consultancy IHS.
That could have made Ikrima useful for Godane, although
command structures in al Shabaab are opaque. One U.S. official
said Ikrima may have operated independently of Godane.
J Peter Pham of the Atlantic Council think tank said Ikrima
had a range of links including with another active group, Al
Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP).
"Ikrima seems to have his own connections both to al Hijra
and to al Qaeda, including what is left of the central
leadership in Pakistan and AQAP in Yemen," he said.
In a security document leaked a week after the Westgate
raid, Kenya's National Intelligence Service warned that
suspected al Shabaab militants were in the country.
The NIS detailed plots masterminded by Ikrima to attack
parliament, a restaurant popular with Somali officials, the U.N.
headquarters in Nairobi and Kenyan politicians. The plans, the
NIS said, had been sanctioned by al Qaeda in Pakistan.
Among Ikrima's accomplices, Kenyan intelligence said, was
Samantha Lewthwaite, a British Muslim convert labelled the
"White Widow" by the British press. Interpol have issued a "red
alert" arrest warrant for her.
The report also linked him to Jermaine Grant, another Briton
awaiting trial in Mombasa charged with planning an attack in
Kenya in December.