U.S. to formally recognize Somali government Thursday-official

WASHINGTON Jan 16 The United States will on
Thursday officially recognize the Somali government in
Mogadishu, ending a hiatus of more than 20 years and opening the
door to increased U.S. and international economic help for the
violence-plagued African nation, a senior U.S. official said on
Wednesday.
U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton will announce the
shift during a meeting with visiting Somali President Hassan
Sheikh Mohamud, whose election last year marked the first vote
of its kind since warlords toppled military dictator Mohamed
Siad Barre in 1991, Assistant Secretary of State Johnnie Carson
told reporters.
"When the secretary meets with Hassan Sheikh tomorrow, she
will exchange diplomatic notes with him and recognize the Somali
government in Mogadishu for the first time in 20 years," Carson
told a news briefing.