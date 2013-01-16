UPDATE 1-U.S. to recognize Somali government, opening door to new aid

* Clinton to announce step in meeting with Somali leader
* US says Somalia has progressed since 'Black Hawk Down'
* Move could ease new assistance from World Bank, IMF
By Andrew Quinn
WASHINGTON, Jan 16 The United States will on
Thursday officially recognize the Somali government in
Mogadishu, ending a hiatus of more than 20 years and opening the
door to increased U.S. and international economic help for the
violence-plagued African nation, a senior U.S. official said on
Wednesday.
U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton will announce the
shift during a meeting with visiting Somali President Hassan
Sheikh Mohamud, whose election last year marked the first vote
of its kind since warlords toppled military dictator Mohamed
Siad Barre in 1991, Assistant Secretary of State Johnnie Carson
told reporters.
"When the secretary meets with Hassan Sheikh tomorrow, she
will exchange diplomatic notes with him and recognize the Somali
government in Mogadishu for the first time in 20 years," Carson
told a news briefing.
The United States never formally severed diplomatic ties
with Somalia, whose slide into anarchy was highlighted by the
1993 "Black Hawk Down" incident which saw militia fighters shoot
down two U.S. military helicopters over Mogadishu.
In subsequent years, al Qaeda-linked al Shabaab insurgents
seized control of large areas in the south and central parts of
the country before Ethiopian, Kenyan and African peacekeeping
(AMISOM) troops began a long, U.S.-supported counter offensive
aimed at restoring order.
The formation of the new government led by Mohamud is the
culmination of a regionally brokered, U.N.-backed effort to end
close to two decades of fighting that has killed tens of
thousands of people.
Carson said the U.S. decision to formally recognize the new
government underscored the progress toward political stability
that Somalia has made over the past year, including "breaking
the back" of the al Shabaab insurgency.
"We are a long way from where we were on Oct 3, 1993 when
Black Hawk Down occurred in Mogadishu," Carson said.
"Significant progress has been made in stabilizing the
country, in helping to break up and defeat al Shabaab. Much more
needs to be done, but we think enormous progress has been made
and we have been at the very center of this in our support for
AMISOM."
Continued security concerns in Somalia were highlighted over
the weekend when French commandos failed to win the release of a
French agent held by militants since 2009 during a helicopter
raid in southern Somalia.
STEPS TOWARD MORE AID
Clinton does not intend to announce any specific new aid
packages for Somalia, which already receives significant U.S.
humanitarian assistance for drought, famine and refugee relief,
one senior U.S. official said.
But formal U.S. recognition of the new government paves the
way for new flows of assistance both from the U.S. Agency for
International Development (USAID) and other U.S. agencies as
well as from international actors such as the World Bank and the
International Monetary Fund.
"The fact that we recognize a government there will allow us
to do things through USAID that we have not been able to do
before. The fact that we recognize them as a legitimate
government will allow the World Bank and the IMF to do things
that they would not have been able to do before. This is major
and it is significant," the official said.
Mohamud and his team met with senior USAID officials as well
as World Bank President Jim Yong Kim during their trip to
Washington, U.S. officials said.
The senior U.S. official said the United States did not have
any immediate plan to reopen an embassy in Mogadishu but
indicated that this could also eventually follow Thursday's
announcement. U.S. policy on Somalia is currently handled by a
special envoy based out of Nairobi.