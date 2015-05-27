Somaliland to pick Berbera port partner by end of year

ABIDJAN May 27 Somaliland expects to choose a
partner to develop and manage its Berbera port by the end of the
year, with construction expected to start early next year, the
breakaway territory's foreign minister said on Wednesday.
Mohamed Behi Yonis said the state, which broke away from
Somalia in 1991 but is not internationally recognised, was in
talks with France's Bollore, the Geneva-based
Mediterranean Shipping Company and Dubai's DP World.
"Those are the three major port management companies that
are interested in developing the port. We have been discussing
with all of them," he told Reuters on the sidelines of an
African Development Bank meeting in Ivory Coast.
"We have not made up our minds. We're looking at all
options," he added.
Yonis said the port was expected to become a major transit
hub for goods entering and leaving the Horn of Africa and
particularly Somaliland's landlocked but economically thriving
neighbour Ethiopia.
Ethiopia lost its direct access to the sea in 1993 when
Eritrea gained independence following a three-decade civil war.
It is currently heavily dependent on the port of Djibouti.
"They don't want all their eggs in one basket," Yonis said,
adding that Somaliland had signed a memorandum of understanding
with the Ethiopian government to ease access to the port.
"That entails the development of the Berbera corridor, a
road from the border with Ethiopia to Berbera. We are also
thinking of having a railway," he said.
Somaliland has enjoyed relative stability compared with the
rest of Somalia, which has been racked by decades of civil war.
The territory has held a series of peaceful elections.
However several years of talks hosted by Turkey that
Somaliland had hoped would lead to a peaceful separation from
Somalia have made little progress.
Yonis said he hoped to see negotiations resume in the coming
months.
"When we first started talks we had the Norwegians, the UK,
we had the European Union. So we're asking those states to come
in again and see how they can mediate."
(Reporting by Joe Bavier; editing by Andrew Roche)