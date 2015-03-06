版本:
Sompo Japan agrees to buy 7.8 pct stake in French reinsurer Scor

TOKYO, March 6 Property and casualty insurer Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Holdings Inc said on Friday it has agreed to acquire a 7.8 percent stake in French reinsurer Scor and plans to raise it to at least 15 percent.

The Japanese company said it will acquire the 7.8 percent stake from Scor's largest shareholder, Patinex AG. The stake is worth about 60 billion yen ($500 million) based on Scor's share price, it said.

Sompo Japan said it plans to buy additional shares from the market and other major shareholders to bring its stake to 15 percent or more in the future. ($1 = 120.1200 yen) (Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
