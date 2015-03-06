版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 3月 6日 星期五 17:17 BJT

SCOR says Sompo stake doesn't change its strategy

PARIS, March 6 SCOR said on Friday that property and casualty insurer Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Holdings Inc's plans to build a stake in the French reinsurer would not impact its development.

The Japanese company said earlier it had agreed to buy a 7.8 percent stake in SCOR and planned to raise it to at least 15 percent.

Welcoming Sompo's arrival in its capital as a long-term shareholder, SCOR said that it had not been party to the Japanese company's purchase of the 7.8 percent stake from Swiss investment firm Patinex AG.

"This holding has no impact on the strategic development of SCOR, which actively continues to implement its strategic plan "Optimal Dynamics", or on its corporate governance or management," SCOR said in a statement. (Reporting by Leigh Thomas)
