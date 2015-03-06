SCOR says Sompo stake doesn't change its strategy

Vitol executive says oil market not seeing expected destocking
LONDON, May 11 Vitol executive committee member Chris Bake said that the oil market has not seen the crude destocking they were expecting for the first half of 2017.
PARIS, March 6 SCOR said on Friday that property and casualty insurer Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Holdings Inc's plans to build a stake in the French reinsurer would not impact its development.
The Japanese company said earlier it had agreed to buy a 7.8 percent stake in SCOR and planned to raise it to at least 15 percent.
Welcoming Sompo's arrival in its capital as a long-term shareholder, SCOR said that it had not been party to the Japanese company's purchase of the 7.8 percent stake from Swiss investment firm Patinex AG.
"This holding has no impact on the strategic development of SCOR, which actively continues to implement its strategic plan "Optimal Dynamics", or on its corporate governance or management," SCOR said in a statement. (Reporting by Leigh Thomas)
LONDON, May 11 Vitol executive committee member Chris Bake said that the oil market has not seen the crude destocking they were expecting for the first half of 2017.
ZURICH, May 11 Britain's planned departure from the European Union opens the door for a UK-Swiss deal covering financial services, the head of one of Switzerland's biggest private banks said on Thursday.
* SIKA HAS RELOCATED ITS CONCRETE ADMIXTURE AND MORTAR PRODUCTION IN ALMATY, IN SOUTH OF KAZAKHSTAN, TO A LARGER SITE IN 1.7-MILLION-POPULATION CITY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)