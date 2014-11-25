版本:
2014年 11月 25日

BRIEF-Sonel gets order from Lincoln Electric for 12.9 mln zlotys

Nov 25 Sonel SA :

* Gets retail order from Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc for 12.9 million zlotys Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)
