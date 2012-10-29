版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 29日 星期一 21:43 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's putss Songa Offshore ratings on review for downgrade

Oct 29 Songa Offshore SE : * Moody's places Songa offshore's b2 ratings on review for downgrade * Rpt-moody's places songa offshore's b2 ratings on review for downgrade

