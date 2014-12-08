BRIEF-QIA says Madison International Realty to accept Songbird offer

Dec 8 Qatar Investment Authority (QIA):

* Letter of intention

* Bidco announces that it has received a letter of intention to accept Songbird offer from Mirelf V Aiv, LP, acting via general partner, Madison International Holdings V, LLC in respect of a total of 18,627,054 Songbird shares

* Madison International Realty state an intention to accept Songbird offer by not later than 3.00 p.m

* Shares representing approximately 12 percent of Songbird's free float and approximately 2.5 percent of Songbird's issued ordinary share capital

* QIA and Brookfield have so far received public support from holders of about 28 percent of Songbird's free float

* Letter is not legally binding and does not constitute an irrevocable undertaking