版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 12月 11日 星期四 15:24 BJT

Songbird deal backer Third Avenue ups stake in firm

LONDON Dec 11 The group attempting to buy Songbird Estates said on Thursday that one of the target firm's shareholders supporting its offer had increased its stake in Songbird.

Brookfield Property Partners, which has bid $4 billion for Songbird in conjunction with Qatar, said Third Avenue Management had upped its stake to 26,268,989 Songbird shares.

In a separate statement, the Qatar Holding Shareholder Group said it had designated Ken Costa as a director of Songbird, to take its representation on the board back to three. (Reporting by Simon Jessop; Editing by Mark Potter)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐