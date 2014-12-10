Qatar's bid for Canary Wharf-owner Songbird wins more support

LONDON Dec 10 The Qatar Investment Authority
(QIA), attempting a hostile takeover of Songbird Estates
, said another Songbird shareholder had said it plans to
accept the sovereign wealth fund's offer, bringing acceptances
to 32 percent.
QIA and its bidding partner, U.S. investor Brookfield
Property Partners, on Thursday launched a
350-pence-a-share offer to shareholders for the owner of
London's Canary Wharf financial district.
EMS Capital, the holder of around 4 percent of Songbird's
share capital, had said on Wednesday that it would accept the
offer.
"Taken together with the letter of intention from Madison
International Realty announced on 8 Dec, QIA and Brookfield have
so far received public support from holders of approximately
31.6 percent of Songbird's free float," the bidders said in a
statement.
