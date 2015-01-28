UPDATE 1-Canary Wharf owner succumbs to Qatari-led bid

(Adds background)
LONDON Jan 28 Canary Wharf owner Songbird
Estates dropped its opposition to a $4 billion
Qatari-led bid on Wednesday, saying the group now had the
backing of the holders of at least 86 percent of the shares.
Songbird said it still thought the offer undervalued the
owner of the financial district in east London, but with no
rival offer forthcoming it recommended its minority shareholders
should now accept the deal.
Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) and its bidding partner,
U.S. investor Brookfield Property Partners, launched a
350 pence-a-share offer direct to Songbird shareholders in
December.
QIA already has a 29 percent stake in Songbird, while
Brookfield has 22 percent of Canary Wharf Group.
Songbird had already said that if one or more of the other
three large shareholders - Glick, China Investment Corp and
Morgan Stanley Investment Management, were to accept, the offer
would become unconditional. Combined they own just over 50
percent.
Shareholders have until Thursday to accept the offer.
(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton)