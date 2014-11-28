UPDATE 1-Songbird Estates says worth $4.4 bln, more than takeover offer

(Adds new company valuation, detail)
LONDON Nov 28 Songbird Estates, the
majority owner of London's Canary Wharf, said an upturn in
property markets means it is now worth 2.82 billion pounds
($4.42 billion), more than the takeover offer from Qatar
Investment Authority (QIA) and Brookfield Property Partners
.
The company, in which QIA already has a 28.6 percent stake,
rejected an initial approach on Nov. 7 from QIA and Brookfield
that valued the business at 2.18 billion pounds, or 295 pence
per share, saying it undervalued the group.
Improvement in the London property investment market and
developments in its Canary Wharf Estate had helped Songbird's
adjusted net asset value (NAV) to rise by 19.2 percent since
June 30 to 381 pence a share at Nov. 27, it said on Friday.
Songbird added that it has held discussions with QIA and
Brookfield Property Partners on a takeover but has received no
further proposals.
($1 = 0.6375 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Freya Berry; Editing by David Goodman)