Canary Wharf owner Songbird rejects Qatar fund and partner's raised offer

LONDON Dec 5 Songbird Estates, the
owner of London's Canary Wharf financial district, has rejected
a raised joint bid from Qatar's sovereign wealth fund and a
North American investor that values the company at 2.6 billion
pounds ($4.07 billion).
Songbird said on Friday the 350 pence per share offer by
Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) and Brookfield Property
Partners made on Thursday "does not reflect the full
value of the company, its unique position and future growth
potential."
Songbird referred shareholders to its announcement dated
Nov. 28 which sets out the pro forma adjusted net asset value of
381 pence per share as at Nov. 27 and the other areas of value
within the company not reflected in the November adjusted NAV.
(1 US dollar = 0.6394 British pound)
(Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Neil Maidment)