London's Canary Wharf plans low-rise future

| LONDON, March 22
LONDON, March 22 London's Canary Wharf district
is turning to smaller office blocks, apartments and street-level
shops for its next phase of development as the financial crisis
brings the era of the bank-branded skyscraper to an end.
The plan relates to a 20-acre site called Wood Wharf which
is adjacent to the main estate and aims to tap into demand from
"creative industries" like fashion, technology and the media,
said Songbird Estates, the majority owner of Canary
Wharf Group, alongside its full-year results on Friday.
"We have the space to cater for these different types of
companies," said Canary Wharf Group company secretary John
Garwood. "In Shoreditch there is not a lot of spare space," he
said, referring to the scruffy east London area on the fringe of
the traditional City financial district popular among fashion
and media tenants.
As part of a plan to become less reliant on the ailing
banking sector, this month Canary Wharf opened an area for new
technology companies on level 39 of One Canada Square, the
area's tallest office block.
Demand from banks for new offices has dried up in the wake
of the financial crisis and rents are dropping in some buildings
in the City district where floors are still empty.
While developers say the technology and media industries
will buoy demand, some have questioned whether it will be enough
to plug the gap.
"The residential element of Wood Wharf makes perfect sense
given strong demand and rising prices in central London," said
Investec analyst John Cahill.
"But you'd have thought technology and media companies would
prefer the West End. I can't see it being a driver for Songbird
in the way it will be for Great Portland, Derwent
London and Workspace," he said, referring to the
area of the city popular among tourists and shoppers.
More details on how Wood Wharf will evolve over the next 10
to 12 years, including the number of apartments and office
space, is due this year, Garwood said.
Songbird shares were trading up 4.6 percent at 143.25 pence
at 0920 GMT on the back of a better than-forecast 10.5 percent
rise in net asset value to 210 pence per share at the end of
2012, said Cahill.
"The shares jump around a lot because there are so few in
circulation," said Cahill, referring to the fact the Qatar
Investment Authority owns just under 30 percent of the company
and China Investment Corporation controls about 15 percent.
Canary Wharf began luring major banks after it was created
in the early 1990s, with the promise of cheaper rents, larger
trading floors and better-appointed offices.
It now houses most of London's large banks like Barclays
, Morgan Stanley JP Morgan, most of which
are locked into long leases where rents rise each year, helping
to underpin the value of its real estate.
The company has also spread its wings in London by
partnering on developments like the Walkie Talkie skyscraper in
the City financial district with Land Securities.
It is also redeveloping the Shell Centre on the
south bank of the River Thames with the real estate arm of
Qatar's sovereign wealth fund.
In September it said it was considering construction of the
first block of apartments on the main estate, taking advantage
of rapidly rising home prices in central London, fuelled
principally by demand from overseas investors who see the city
as a safe place to park their money in the financial crisis.