2014年 12月 12日

BRIEF-Songbird Estates reiterates view on comments on Qatar offer

Dec 11 Songbird Estates Plc

* Response to press comment

* Reconfirms that will make views known on offer from Qatar Investment Authority and Brookfield Property Partners LP at appropriate time

* No guarantees as to intentions of any shareholders or any other statements of support Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
