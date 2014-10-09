BRIEF-Songbird Estates says U.S. court approves claims settlement

Oct 9 Songbird Estates Plc :

* U.S. bankruptcy court for southern district of New York has approved settlement between three Canary Wharf Group entities and Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc of claims filed in September 2009

* Settlement agreement provides that CWG's claims will be allowed in aggregate amount of $350 mln

* CWG will also be entitled to receive any further distribution paid to LBHI class 9A claimants

* Initial payments on settlement are expected in October 2014

* Claims filed against LBHI concerning losses suffered on former Lehman Brothers limited, now J.P. Morgan Chase Bank, NA building at 25 Bank Street, Canary Wharf