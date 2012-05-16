UPDATE 1-Sonic to buy Healthscope pathology assets for $100 mln

* Healthscope selling to raise funds for other projects
* Competition concerns could be a hurdle
* Sonic shares up 1.6 pct in weaker market
MELBOURNE, May 16 Sonic Healthcare Ltd,
Australia's top pathology and radiology group, has agreed to buy
some pathology assets from private equity-owned Healthscope for
A$100 million ($100 million), in what could be a test for the
competition watchdog.
Sonic shares jumped 2 percent to a 10-month high of A$12.80
after the announcement on Wednesday and last traded at A$12.74,
sharply outperforming a 1.3 percent fall in the broader market
.
Sonic will buy Healthscope's pathology businesses in four
locations around Australia which have combined annual revenue of
about A$105 million, the two companies said on Wednesday.
The deal is subject to approval from the Australian
Competition and Consumer Commission, which could prove to be a
hurdle, depending on its view on whether deregulation of blood
collection centres has succeeded in spurring competition in the
sector.
Last year Sonic Chief Executive Colin Goldschmidt said the
move had actually favoured the two biggest players in the
business, Sonic and Primary Health Care.
"It achieved the opposite effect and has benefited the
bigger companies, not the smaller pathology players," he was
quoted saying in The Australian newspaper.
Hospital operator Healthscope, bought by private equity
firms TPG Capital and Carlyle Group for A$2
billion in 2010, said it was looking to sell its weaker units to
focus on other parts of its Australian and offshore businesses.
"In view of our capital projects pipeline and growth
prospects in other areas of Healthscope's business, Healthscope
has decided to sell its pathology business in Queensland, New
South Wales, Australian Capital Territory and Western
Australia," Managing Director Robert Cooke said in a statement.