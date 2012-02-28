Sonic profit tops expectations, '12 outlook strong

DETROIT Feb 28 Sonic Automotive Inc , the No. 3 U.S. auto dealer group, posted a stronger-than-expected quarterly profit on Tuesday, as demand for new and used vehicles outpaced the industry.

The company also offered an outlook for its 2012 earnings that, at the mid-point, topped what Wall Street is expecting.

Sonic's net income in the fourth quarter fell to $20.54 million, or 35 cents a share, compared with $64.35 million, or $1.00 a share, in the year-earlier quarter.

Excluding one-time items, Sonic earned 43 cents a share, topping what analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S had expected by five cents.

Revenue rose 12 percent from last year to $2.07 billion, just above the $2.06 billion analysts had expected.

For 2012, Sonic expects U.S. new vehicle industry sales of about 13.5 million vehicles.

As a result, Sonic expects its 2012 earnings from continuing operations to be in the range of $1.55 to $1.65 a share. The mid-point of that range at $1.60 is above the $1.57 analysts were expecting.