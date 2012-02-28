UPDATE 1-Sonic profit tops expectations, '12 outlook strong

* Sonic Q4 adj EPS $0.43 vs Street view $0.38
* Q4 sales $2.07 bln vs Street view $2.06 bln
* Mid-point of '12 EPS outlook above Street view
* Shares up 6.8 pct
By Ben Klayman
Feb 28 Sonic Automotive Inc, the
No. 3 U.S. auto dealer group, posted a higher-than-expected
quarterly profit and offered a strong outlook for 2012, sending
its shares up nearly 7 percent on Tuesday.
Analysts credited cost-cutting, higher new and used vehicle
pricing, and lower taxes for the fourth-quarter results.
As U.S. auto sales have recovered, dealer groups have
benefited. AutoNation Inc, Penske Automotive Group Inc
and Group 1 Automotive Inc saw similar
fourth-quarter sales gains to the 12 percent increase that Sonic
reported.
Sonic's net income in the fourth quarter fell to $20.54
million, or 35 cents a share, compared with $64.35 million, or
$1.00 a share, a year earlier.
Excluding one-time items, Sonic earned 43 cents a share,
topping the average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S by 5 cents.
UBS analyst Colin Langan, who has a "neutral" rating on
Sonic stock, said in a research note that lower-than-expected
costs added 9 cents a share to earnings, while higher pricing
contributed 4 cents and lower taxes, 3 cents.
Revenue rose 12 percent to $2.07 billion, just above the
$2.06 billion analysts had expected. Company executives said new
and used vehicle sales growth had outpaced that of the industry.
Sonic's new vehicle retail sales rose 15 percent, compared
with 10 percent growth for the industry. Used vehicle sales rose
11 percent.
For 2012, Sonic expects U.S. new vehicle industry sales of
about 13.5 million vehicles.
As a result, the company expects its 2012 earnings from
continuing operations to be in the range of $1.55 to $1.65 a
share. The mid-point of that range at $1.60 is above the $1.57
analysts were expecting.
Sonic shares were up 6.8 percent at $17.85 in morning
trading on the New York Stock Exchange.