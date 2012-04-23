UPDATE 1-Sonic earnings up 24 pct on new vehicle sales

UPDATE 3-Scottish investors Standard Life, Aberdeen mull $13.5 bln tie-up
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
April 23 Sonic Automotive Inc, one of the largest U.S. auto dealer groups, reported a 24-percent rise in profit from continuing operations as its new-vehicle sales outstripped U.S. industry sales gains, the company said.
Revenue from new vehicle sales rose 12 percent.
First-quarter total revenue for the Charlotte, North Carolina-based dealer group rose 9 percent to $1.98 billion.
Earnings on continuing operations were $19.5 million, or 33 cents per share compared to $15.7 million or 27 cents per share a year earlier.
For the quarter, net income rose 37 percent to $20.5 million, including $1.03 million income from discontinued operations.
FRANKFURT, March 4 A fund managed on behalf of American IT entrepreneur Michael Dell has agreed a deal to take a stake in the investment vehicle that private equity firm KKR is using to invest in German research firm GfK SE .
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.