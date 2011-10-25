UPDATE 1-Sonic Automotive posts higher Q3 profit

(Follows alerts)

Oct 25 Sonic Automotive Inc reported a higher third-quarter profit, helped by strong new vehicle sales.

Sonic, the No. 3 U.S. auto dealer group, reported a net income of $19.4 million, or 33 cents a share, compared with $13 million, or 23 cents a share, a year ago.

Revenue for the Charlotte, North Carolina-based company rose to $1.99 billion from $1.77 billion.

New vehicle revenues increased 13 percent.