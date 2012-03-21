UPDATE 1-Sonic 2nd-qtr sales miss market expectations, shares fall

* Q2 EPS $0.03 vs est $0.02
* Q2 rev $115.1 mln vs est $116.8 mln
* Shares down 6 pct after mkt
March 21 Drive-in restaurant chain Sonic Corp
reported a slightly better-than-expected quarterly
profit, but missed revenue expectations and said it may continue
to see weak sales, sending its shares down 5 percent in
after-market trade.
Second-quarter net income fell to $1.7 million, or 3 cents a
share, from $4.3 million, or 7 cents a share, a year ago.
Revenue rose 1 percent to $115.1 million.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 2 cents a
share, on revenue of $116.8 million, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Earlier this month, Sonic reported a 3.4 percent rise in
same-store sales for the second quarter.
Sonic shares were trading down at $7.65, after closing at
$8.05 on the Nasdaq.