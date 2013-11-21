BRIEF-Sonic Foundry Q4 loss per share $0.17

Nov 21 Sonic Foundry Inc :
* Reports fourth quarter and fiscal 2013 results
* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.10
* Q4 GAAP loss per share $0.17
* Q4 revenue rose 9 percent to $6.8 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Anticipates fiscal 2014 pre-tax earnings will be between 4-5%
of revenues
* Transaction costs expected to primarily impact fiscal quarter
ending December
31, 2013 and approximate $450 thousand
* Outlook for Billings growth in fiscal 2014 is 13% over the
company's fiscal
2013 pro forma results
* Says anticipates Billings in fiscal 2014 of approximately $39
million
