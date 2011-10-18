UPDATE 1-Sonoco Q3 profit beats, cuts FY outlook

BRIEF-Flagstar to acquire delegated correspondent business from Stearns Lending LLC
* Flagstar to acquire delegated correspondent business from Stearns Lending, LLC
* Q3 adj EPS $0.66 vs est $0.63
* Sees Q4 adj EPS $0.59 vs est $0.64
* Cuts FY 2012 EPS to $2.41-$2.45 vs prev $2.46-$2.54
Oct 18 Industrial and consumer packaging company Sonoco Products Co posted a quarterly profit that beat analysts' estimates helped by productivity improvements and lower selling costs, but cut its outlook for the year.
Sonoco now expects full-year adjusted earnings of $2.41-2.45 a share, down from its prior forecast of $2.46-$2.54 a share.
Analysts on average were expecting full-year earnings of $2.44, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Third-quarter net income rose to $77.2 million, or 76 cents a share, from $59 million, or 57 cents a share a year ago. Excluding items, the company earned 66 cents a share.
Revenue rose 7 percent to $1.12 billion.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 63 cents a share, before special items, on revenue of $1.12 billion.
Shares of the Hartsville, South Carolina-based company closed at $30.73 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Kartick Jagtap in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)
* Flagstar to acquire delegated correspondent business from Stearns Lending, LLC
SAN DIEGO, Feb 6 Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank President Patrick Harker on Monday said he in increasingly concerned about cyber threats to small banks, citing hackers stealing money by exploiting third-party vendors that provide cyber-security to many small banks.
(Updates text, prices) By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, Feb 6 Brazilian stocks fell on Monday, with shares of education companies Estácio Participações SA and Kroton Educacional SA slumping on regulatory scrutiny over a proposed tie-in. After the market close on Friday, technical staff in the office of antitrust agency Cade's superintendent-general said the deal would spur "monopolies in several markets," referring to the on-site and distance-learning segments. Comm