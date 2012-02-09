UPDATE 1-Sonoco posts lower quarterly profit, cuts forecast

BRIEF-Toll Brothers reports qtrly earnings per share $0.42
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Feb 9 Packaging material maker Sonoco Products Co posted a lower quarterly profit due to weakness in its tube and paper operations, and cut its 2012 earnings forecast.
Sonoco expects full-year base earnings of $2.32-$2.42 per share, down from its earlier forecast of $2.47-$2.57 a share.
Chief Executive Harris DeLoach cited foreign exchange losses and a higher-than-expected tax rate for the cut in outlook.
Sonoco's fourth-quarter net income fell to $29.5 million, or 29 cents a share, from $34.5 million, or 33 cents a share, a year ago.
Adjusted earnings were 46 cents a share for the October-December period, while sales were flat at $1.13 billion.
Shares of the Hartsville, South Carolina-based company closed at $32.85 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.
LONDON, Feb 22 Tobacco company Imperial Brands and nutritional ingredients maker Glanbia are attractive targets for Japanese companies looking to expand into international markets, Exane BNP Paribas analysts said in a note to clients.
* Says it plans to set up JV SunPower Systems International Ltd in Hong Kong with Dongfang Electric Corporation, Sunpower Energy Corporation Ltd