UPDATE 1-Sonoco posts lower quarterly profit, cuts forecast

Feb 9 Packaging material maker Sonoco Products Co posted a lower quarterly profit due to weakness in its tube and paper operations, and cut its 2012 earnings forecast.

Sonoco expects full-year base earnings of $2.32-$2.42 per share, down from its earlier forecast of $2.47-$2.57 a share.

Chief Executive Harris DeLoach cited foreign exchange losses and a higher-than-expected tax rate for the cut in outlook.

Sonoco's fourth-quarter net income fell to $29.5 million, or 29 cents a share, from $34.5 million, or 33 cents a share, a year ago.

Adjusted earnings were 46 cents a share for the October-December period, while sales were flat at $1.13 billion.

Shares of the Hartsville, South Carolina-based company closed at $32.85 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.