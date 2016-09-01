Australia's Amcor to acquire U.S. plastics business for $280 mln

SYDNEY, Sept 2 Australian packaging company
Amcor Ltd said Friday it will buy a plastic container
manufacturing business from U.S.-based Sonoco Products Co
for $280 million.
The acquired business, Sonoco Specialty Containers, makes
moulded packaging for food, drink and pharmaceuticals, Amcor
said in a statement. It will expand Amcor's rigid plastics
division and allow the company to access U.S customers, Amcor
said.
"Part of our strategy to grow this business includes
acquiring specialised manufacturing capabilities which unlock
further growth," Amcor Chief Executive Ron Delia said in the
statement.
The acquisition remains subject to approval from U.S.
regulators.
(Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Leslie Adler)