UPDATE 1-Sonoco Products sees 2012 sales above expectations

* Sees 2012 EPS $2.47-$2.57 vs est $2.54
* Expects 2012 sales to grow to about $5 bln vs est $4.57
bln
* Sees 2012 capex $185 mln vs $155 mln in 2011
* Reaffirms 2011 EPS outlook $2.41-$2.45 vs est $2.43
* Shares up 2 pct
Dec 2 Packaging material maker Sonoco
Products Co forecast 2012 sales above analysts'
expectations and reaffirmed its current-year outlook.
The company expects better-than-expected performance in its
consumer businesses and recent acquisition of Tegrant to offset
sluggish demand in its industrial-focused businesses.
For 2012, Sonoco expects profit to come in the range of
$2.47 and $2.57 per share, and sales to grow to about $5 billion
helped by higher sales and improved pricing. It expects its
recently acquired Tegrant Corp to add about 7 cents a share to
profit.
Analysts, on average, were expecting 2012 profit of $2.54 a
share on sales of $4.57 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
In October, Sonoco bought privately held Tegrant Corp for
$550 million in its largest acquisition yet to expand in the
market for protective-packaging products such as molded foam and
blister packs.
Shares of the Hartsville, South Carolina-based company were
up 1.5 percent at $32.60 in early morning trade on Friday on the
New York Stock Exchange.