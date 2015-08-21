CORRECTED-BRIEF-Sonoco posts Q2 GAAP earnings $0.63/share (Aug. 20)

(Corrects core earnings per share in fourth bullet to $0.68
from $0.66 in Aug. 20 item)
Aug 20 Sonoco Products Co :
* Reports second quarter and year-to-date 2015 financial
results
* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.63
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.67 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 core earnings per share $0.68
* Company completes review of Mexico packaging center
misstatements
* Restates historical consolidated financial results
* Says notifies of late filing of second quarter form 10-q
* Part of the company's display and packaging segment, had been
overstated
since 2012"
* Reported consolidated revenue and cost of sales had been
misstated from 2012
through the first quarter of 2015"
* Misstatement resulted in cumulative overstatement of net
income of
approximately $23.3 million, or $.23 per diluted share
* Company is not in compliance with the continued listing
requirements under
the timely filing criteria
