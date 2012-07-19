Sonoco sales fall on weak consumer packaging business

* Q2 sales $1.20 bln vs est $1.21 bln
* Q2 adj EPS $0.58 vs est $0.58
* Sees FY base EPS $2.34-$2.39 vs est $2.37
July 19 Packaging material maker Sonoco Products
Co posted lower-than-expected quarterly sales due to
weakness in its consumer packaging business.
The weak second-quarter results forced the company to cut
the top end of its full-year base earnings forecast to between
$2.34 and $2.39 per share, down from between $2.34 and $2.44 per
share earlier.
Analysts on average were expecting the company to earn $2.37
cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
"While we are encouraged by the progression of improvement
in many of our businesses in the first half of the year, general
economic conditions continue to be challenging and our
customers' long-term order patterns remain difficult to
predict," Chief Executive Harris DeLoach said.
Net income fell to $51.3 million, or 50 cents per share, in
the second quarter, from $53.4 million, or 52 cents per share, a
year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned 58 cents per share, in
line with analysts' expectation. Sales rose about 7 percent at
$1.20 billion, below analysts' expectation of $1.21 billion.
Sales at Sonoco's consumer packaging business, which
accounts for about 40 percent of its revenue - fell about 3
percent to $477 million.
Shares of the Hartsville, South Carolina-based company
closed at $30.90 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.