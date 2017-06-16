Sanofi chief says U.S. Supreme Court ruling on biologics has "immediate impact"

| PARIS, June 16
PARIS, June 16 The U.S Supreme Court
decision to speed access to copycat biologics drugs on Monday
was expected but has an "immediate impact", Sanofi
Chief Executive told Reuters.
The justices, in a 9-0 ruling, overturned a lower court's
decision that had prevented Swiss pharmaceutical company
Novartis from selling its copycat version of
California-based Amgen Neupogen until six months after
the U.S Food and drug administration approved it.
The decision has major implications for the pharmaceutical
industry because it will dictate how long brand-name makers of
biological drugs can keep near-copies, named biosimilars, off
the market.
Even the six months at issue in the case can mean hundreds
of millions of dollars in sales. Health insurers expect
biosimilars to be cheaper than original brands, like generics,
saving consumers billions of dollars each year.
"It is something we had to be ready for...it is part of the
business model," Olivier Brandicourt said of the announcement,
adding the ruling had an "immediate impact."
Brandicourt was speaking to Reuters on the sidelines of the
Viva Technology forum in Paris.
Asked if the ruling could modify the company's financial
guidance, Brandicourt said Sanofi had not yet had enough time to
evaluate its financial consequences.
"As far as we are concerned, we have not yet had sufficient
time to evaluate, in the frame of our strategic plan, the
possible financial consequences, if they were to be any," he
said.
Sanofi is due to publish its half-year results on July 31.
(Reporting by Matthias Blamont, Editing by Dominique Vidalon)