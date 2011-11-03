SonoSite seeks buyers, in talks with Samsung-report

Nov 3 SonoSite Inc is in talks with potential acquirers including Samsung Electronics and has hired JPMorgan Chase & Co as an adviser, Bloomberg said, quoting three sources familiar with the matter.

The maker of portable ultrasound and cardiography equipment is asking for second-round bids and expects to reach an agreement by mid-December, Bloomberg said.

SonoSite's Chief Financial Officer Marcus Smith declined to comment on market speculation and rumors. SonoSite has a market value of $427.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Samsung and JPMorgan Chase did not immediately reply to emails seeking comment by Reuters.

Shares of Bothell, Washington-based SonoSite were up 20 percent at $37 on Thursday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Anand Basu in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)