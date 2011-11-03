SonoSite seeks buyers, in talks with Samsung-report

BRIEF-Boral says shareholders of Headwaters approve acquisition by co
* Shareholders of Headwaters approved transaction, with over 98 pct of votes cast in favour of deal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 3 SonoSite Inc is in talks with potential acquirers including Samsung Electronics and has hired JPMorgan Chase & Co as an adviser, Bloomberg said, quoting three sources familiar with the matter.
The maker of portable ultrasound and cardiography equipment is asking for second-round bids and expects to reach an agreement by mid-December, Bloomberg said.
SonoSite's Chief Financial Officer Marcus Smith declined to comment on market speculation and rumors. SonoSite has a market value of $427.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Samsung and JPMorgan Chase did not immediately reply to emails seeking comment by Reuters.
Shares of Bothell, Washington-based SonoSite were up 20 percent at $37 on Thursday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Anand Basu in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
SYDNEY, Feb 6 After a long pause, the auctioneer commissioned to sell a northern Sydney beach-side apartment for in excess of A$800,000 ($614,391) puts his gavel away, unable to entice a single bid.