SonoSite holds auction to sell company-source

Nov 3 SonoSite Inc SONO.O, an ultrasound and cardiograph equipment maker, has hired JPMorgan (JPM.N) to sell the company, a source familiar with the situation said.

Bloomberg, which first reported the news, said SonoSite is in talks with potential buyers including Samsung Electronics Co (005930.KS).

Shares of SonoSite rose 21.4 percent, or $6.90 to $37.68 on the Nasdaq. Before the rise, the company had a market capitalization of about $427.6 million.

SonoSite and JPMorgan could not be immediately reached for comment. (Reporting by Jessica Hall in Philadelphia; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)