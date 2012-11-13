Sonova confirms targets as first half results beat forecasts

ZURICH Nov 13 Swiss hearing aid maker Sonova
said it is on track to meet its targets for the
2012/13 financial year on Tuesday after a stronger dollar and a
good performance from its cochlear implants business helped
first-half sales beat expectations.
Sales in the six months to end September rose 14.3 percent
to 872 million Swiss francs ($920 million) beating the average
analyst forecast of 853 million francs in a Reuters poll.
Net profit was 149 million Swiss francs ($157 million) also
surpassing forecasts.
Sonova, which competes with Denmark's William Demant
and Germany's Siemens said it still expected
full-year sales growth of 7-9 percent in local currencies while
operating margin should grow in the 15-20 percent range.
($1 = 0.9482 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Caroline Copley)