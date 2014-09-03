Sonova's microphone disguised as a pen offers "super normal hearing"

| ZURICH, Sept 3
shape of a pen, made by Switzerland's Sonova, can help
people with hearing loss understand speech better than those
with normal hearing at certain noise levels, a study has shown.
As the population ages, the hearing aid industry has become
fiercely competitive as manufacturers rush to launch devices
packed with newer technologies that will increase the appeal of
wearing one.
Sonova is banking on new products to maintain its lead as
the world's biggest hearing aid maker. Around 70 percent of its
hearing aid revenue comes from products that have been on the
market for less than two years.
The company's microphone, called "Roger" after the term used
in radio communications to say a message has been received,
wirelessly transmits a speaker's voice over a 2.4 gigahertz
(GHz) frequency to a tiny receiver that clips onto the aid.
The pen - which can be placed flat on table, used like a
microphone or hung around a speaker's neck - makes speech more
intelligible over distance and when there is background noise,
such as in a busy restaurant, in a meeting, or in the car.
"It's very beneficial if the speech target is a little bit
further away not just sitting in arm's reach length, such as
across a table or across a schoolroom," said Stefan Launer, head
of science and technology at Sonova.
The World Health Organisation estimates 5 percent of the
world's population - 360 million people - has a disabling loss
of hearing.
A study published in the American Journal of Audiology found
people with moderate-to-severe hearing loss who used the Roger
Pen could understand speech better than those with normal
hearing at noise levels of 65 decibels (dB) and above.
Although Sonova does not give sales figures for its Roger
Pen, its launch helped lift revenue in its wireless
communication systems business almost 19 percent in the second
half of the 2013/14 year.
The Swiss company has a market share of around 24 percent,
followed by William Demant with 23 percent, Siemens
with 17 percent and Denmark's GN Resound, the hearing
aid unit of GN Store Nord, in fourth place with 16
percent.
While competitors offer wireless microphones, Kevin Taylor,
head of technology at British charity Action on Hearing Loss,
said Roger's discrete pen shape and its ability to switch
between amplifying sounds from all directions or just one made
it stand out from other devices.
Rivals also want to increase the appeal of hearing aids. GN
Resound has launched the LiNX hearing aid that lets users listen
to calls and music from their iPhones, which it hopes
will banish the stigma of wearing a device by linking hearing
aids to a fashionable brand.
But despite offering "super normal hearing", Sonova's Launer
acknowledged technology may have its limits.
"The auditory system has millions of years of evolution and
it has features that are very, very difficult to copy," he said.
"Given all the computational power the brain has, it's just
something very hard to beat in a technical device."
(Additional reporting by Oliver Hirt in Zurich and Stine
Jacobsen in Copenhagen, editing by Louise Heavens)