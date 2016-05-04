Switzerland's Sonova buying AudioNova to boost retail presence

ZURICH May 4 Swiss hearing aid maker Sonova
is buying Dutch-based AudioNova for 830 million euros
($953.4 million) in cash to expand its retail presence, Sonova
said in a statement on Wednesday.
The addition of AudioNova's 1,300 stores in eight countries
will boost Sonova's presence to more than 3,300 stores
worldwide.
In 2016, AudioNova is expected to generate sales of
approximately 360 million euros and an EBITDA margin of around
16 percent, Sonova said, adding it expected the acquisition to
lift earnings per share starting in the financial year
2017/2018.
($1 = 0.8705 euros)
(Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Michael Shields)