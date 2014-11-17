Sonova unveils 500 mln Sfr share buyback, lifts payout ratio

ZURICH Nov 17 Sonova, the world's
largest maker of hearing aids, said it would buy back 500
million Swiss francs ($522 million) of its own shares in the
next three years and lift its payout ratio.
The Swiss company, which competes with Denmark's William
Demant and GN Store Nord, confirmed its outlook
for 2014/2015 sales to grow by 7-9 percent and earnings before
interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) to increase by 11 to 15
percent in local currencies.
Sonova said the decision to buy back shares and lift its
shareholder payout ratio to roughly 40 percent from 37 percent
currently comes after the company retired a final tranche of
debt from the 2009 acquisition of Advanced Bionics, meaning it
is now free of debt.
"The company has a considerable debt capacity, should a
larger amount of cash be required to fund more substantial
acquisitions," Sonova said in a statement.
However, the company missed first-half views with a 6.1 rise
in net profit to 173.6 million francs, compared to 183 million
francs in a Reuters poll of analysts.
