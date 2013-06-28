Sonova co-founder plans to lower stake to just over 6 pct

ZURICH, June 28 Sonova's co-founder
said on Friday that he will reduce his stake in the hearing aid
firm to just over 6 percent to finance other business interests.
Andy Rihs said he will sell up to 500,000 further shares
depending on market conditions, after placing 500,000 in
January, amounting to a sale of roughly 1.6 percent of his
overall Sonova stake.
Rihs, who remains a Sonova board member, said he would
prefer to place the shares with private and institutional
shareholders with a long-term interest in the company.
(Reporting By Katharina Bart; Editing by David Cowell)