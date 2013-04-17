Sonova to consider appeal against $7.25 mln damages order

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on April 3
ZURICH, April 3 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday:
ZURICH, April 17 Swiss hearing aid maker Sonova said on Wednesday it may appeal a U.S. court verdict awarding $7.25 million in damages in a case brought by a patient whose cochlear implant malfunctioned.
The device in question was part of a voluntary recall issued by Advanced Bionics in March 2006, Sonova said.
The company also said it would reassess its provisions for such claims, which could affect the financial year 2012-13 results.
Sonova bought Advanced Bionics in 2009 in a bid to increase its focus on the inner ear, but voluntarily recalled some implant devices worldwide the following year after two more instances of malfunction. (Reporting by Martin de Sa'Pinto)
ZURICH, April 3 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday:
* Julie G. Richardson nominated for election to the board of directors at the annual general meeting. Joseph Yam decided not to stand for re-election
* Says phase iii alur study supports the use of alecensa for people with advanced alk-positive lung cancer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)