Sonova still hunting retail, service targets in US, Australia

| ZURICH, Sept 15
ZURICH, Sept 15 Sonova Chief Executive
Lukas Braunschweiler remains on the hunt for acquisitions to
expand the Swiss hearing aid maker's retail and service presence
in markets such as the United States and Australia, he told
Reuters.
Braunschweiler, whose company completed its nearly $1
billion acquisition of Dutch-based retail chain AudioNova on
Thursday, said in an interview that Sonova will continue to
spend 50 million to 70 million Swiss francs annually ($72
million) in free cash flow on acquisitions.
Expansive Sonova is buying up retailers as it goes
head-to-head with rivals including Denmark's William Demant
Holdings with whom it shares about 40 percent control
of the $6 billion global wholesale market for hearing aids.
There are still places on the globe where Sonova needs to
get bigger, Braunschweiler said.
"It's in countries like the U.S. and Australia where we
might methodologically add other kinds of networks where we
still have coverage issues," he said, adding Sonova could still
buy retailers to bolster its service network in select European
countries.
He did not name the countries specifically. With the
AudioNova deal, Sonova added 360 million euros ($405 million) in
annual sales from 1,300 stores in eight countries: Germany, the
Netherlands, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Denmark, France and
Portugal.
Demant is also looking for deals to expand in retail, to
protect its own-brand products from rivals like Sonova who
jettison other companies' products from the shelves after making
a takeover.
While Demant is shifting production from Denmark and the
United States to Poland and Mexico to cut costs by around 200
million Danish crowns ($30 million) a year, Braunschweiler said
Sonova is satisfied with its production scheme: It makes key
components in automated plants in high-cost Switzerland, but
sends them for final assembly to cheaper facilities in Vietnam
and China.
"We are fully set out," Braunschweiler said.
Sonova shares have risen 6 percent this year, compared to
the 3.9 percent rise of Demant.
($1 = 0.9731 Swiss francs)
($1 = 0.8894 euros)
(Editing by Michael Shields)