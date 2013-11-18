UPDATE 1-Sonova raises year guidance after first-half sales rise

* H1 EBITA 206 mln Swiss francs vs 205 mln forecast in Reuters poll

* H1 sales rise 8.6 pct to 948 mln

* Expects 2013/2014 sales to rise 8-10 pct, EBITA by 11-14 pct (Adds CEO quote, background, details)

ZURICH, Nov 18 Sonova, the world's largest maker of hearing aids, raised its full-year guidance on Monday after strong sales of new products helped it gain market share in the first half to Sept. 30.

The Swiss company said first-half sales rose 8.6 percent to 948 million Swiss francs ($1.04 billion), beating the average forecast in a Reuters poll.

Chief Executive Lukas Braunschweiler said sales of hearing aids had been stronger than expected and the company had managed to increase its market share despite a modest overall market.

"We definitely grew more than the market. One reason for this is that we have a very young and modern product portfolio," Braunschweiler told Reuters in an interview.

Sonova has launched hearing aids in colours designed to blend in with skin and hair tone as well as models that are dust and water resistant. It has also introduced wireless hearing aids with accessories such as pens that act as microphones.

The firm's rivals include Germany's Siemens and Denmark's William Demant Holding and GN Store Nord , which both reported strong earnings this month.

Sonova said earnings before interest tax and amortisation (EBITA) rose to 206 million Swiss francs from 187 million a year earlier, meeting forecasts.

The company now expects 2013/2014 sales to grow by 8-10 percent and EBITA to increase by 11-14 percent in local currencies. It had previously forecast sales growth of 6-8 percent and an increase in EBITA of 9-13 percent.

($1 = 0.9157 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by Oliver Hirt and Caroline Copley; editing by Jason Neely)