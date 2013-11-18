版本:
Sonova upgrades full-year guidance as H1 profit jumps 10.6 pct

ZURICH Nov 15 Sonova, the world's largest hearing aid maker, raised its full-year guidance as it reported a more than 10 percent jump in first-half profit in line with expectations.

The Swiss company said earnings before interest tax and amortisation (EBITA) were 206 million Swiss francs ($224.98 million) in the six months to September compared to 187 million a year earlier.

Sales were up 8.6 percent at 948 million francs, beating the average poll forecast.

Sonova, which competes with Danish companies GN Store Nord and William Demant, said it expected 2013/2014 sales to grow in the range of 8-10 percent and EBITA to increase between 11-14 percent in local currencies.

It had previously forecast sales growth of 6-8 percent and an increase in EBITA of 9-13 percent. ($1 = 0.9157 Swiss francs) (Reporting By Caroline Copley)
