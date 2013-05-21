版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2013年 5月 21日 星期二 15:01 BJT

BRIEF-Shares in Sonova fall 3.4 pct after FY results

ZURICH May 21 Sonova Holding AG : * Shares in Sonova fall 3.4 percent after FY results
